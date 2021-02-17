DAP terminates membership of nine Perak members over disciplinary violation

DAP’s committee chairman Chong Chieng Jen said that they had received complaints of disciplinary violations by the members from Perak. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Feb 17 — The DAP Disciplinary Committee today revealed that nine of the party members in Perak had their membership terminated with immediate effect over complaints of disciplinary breaches.

The nine were Chong Lai Yeen, Fam Choy, Chan San Wei, Thai Lin Fong, Wong Kow, Yeoh Kok Thye, Chung Kooi Choy @ Cheng Kooi Choy, Leong Wai Wah, Yong Teck Yin @ Yong Choon Hin.

It’s committee chairman Chong Chieng Jen said that they had received complaints of disciplinary violations by the members from Perak.

“Disciplinary proceedings have been commenced against the above said members.

“However, members Chong and Yeoh have tendered their resignations as members of the party,” he said in a statement.

“Meanwhile, the committee also issued show cause letters to Chung and Yong as to why disciplinary actions should not be taken against them, but they have failed, refused or neglected to reply to the show cause letters,” he added.

Chong also reminded the party members that any act of showing support to elected representatives who has betrayed the party shall constitute an act of indiscipline against the party.

Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam joined Gerakan after leaving DAP in March last year while Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng was sacked from the party earlier this year over alleged rumours of him joining MCA.