We won’t pull ntv7 off the air or change ownership, says Media Prima

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Media Prima Berhad has stressed that it will not be shutting down the ntv7 television channel or giving up its ownership to make way for incoming DidikTV KPM.

It was previously reported that ntv7 will be ceasing transmission today, and will be rebranded as DidikTV KPM in a takeover by the Education Ministry (MoE).

“Media Prima Berhad would like to clarify that there has been no change in the ownership of our television channel under Media Prima Television Networks, Natseven TV Sdn Bhd (ntv7), and that it has not ceased operations as perceived and reported by certain quarters,” it said in a statement.

Media Prima said DidikTV KPM is a strategic commercial collaboration between itself and MoE that aims to increase the access of quality education to students nationwide.

“DidikTV KPM will broadcast teaching and learning (PdP) content based on MoE’s curriculum and co-curriculum as well as other exciting education-related programmes including edutainment content.

“It will also feature content that empowers knowledge, good values whilst also building a platform for a well-informed society,” it said.

The apparent news of ntv7 ceasing operations caught Malaysians by surprise, with many taking to social media to reminisce about the channel’s 22-year history.