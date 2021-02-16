SDMC: Two areas in Sarawak under EMCO from Feb 17 to March 2

One of the roadblocks set up at Jalan Univista, with more than 30 vehicles are seen queueing up at the drive-through swab test area earlier today. — Picture by Roystein Emmor via Borneo Post Online

KUCHING, Feb 16 — Taman Univista in Kota Samarahan and Kampung Sungai Maong here have been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) lockdown from 12.01am tomorrow until midnight on March 2, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

“SDMC has assessed the risks as the number of positive cases in Kuching and Samarahan districts have risen and have decided to enforce the EMCO,” it said in a statement.

In a separate statement earlier today, SDMC said the state Health Department had declared six new Covid-19 clusters, including the Univista Cluster and Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster.

The largest of the new clusters is the Univista Cluster involving three localities, namely, Kampung Muara Tuang, Taman Univista and Taman Samarax.

The index case has been identified as a 33-year-old satay hawker who was detected through contact tracing on February 6. There are so far 45 cases in the cluster.

The Sungai Maong Cluster involves residents of Kampung Sungai Maong.

“The index case for the cluster has been identified as a 38-year-old woman working as a security guard at the Sarawak General Hospital and was detected through an individual health screening at a health clinic in Kuching on February 11.

“Contact tracing of the index case found 17 more positive cases from the cluster,” said the committee, noting that there were currently 18 cases in the cluster.

Sarawak now has 21 active clusters. — Borneo Post Online