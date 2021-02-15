Karangkraf founder starts Rasuah Busters campaign to rope in community to fight corruption

Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub said he hoped the campaign could address all manner of corruptionBernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Hoping to involve all levels of society, the chairman of Karangkraf Media Group Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub has started an anti-corruption campaign called Rasuah Busters and is encouraging all Malaysians to participate in it.

In a statement today, he said the campaign aims to tackle all manner of corruption from bribery, extortion, cronyism, nepotism, patronage, influence peddling to graft and embezzlement.

“When there is dishonesty and corruption anywhere in our nation, everyone loses and Malaysians do not want to put up with it any more. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

“We want modern services and a better standard of living; we want up-to-date medical facilities at par with the world’s best, available to every Malaysian. We desire strong and efficient infrastructure and support systems for a superior quality of life.

“But corruption is taking these away from us!” Hussamuddin said in the statement.

He said the campaign will be based on the Rukunegara the Federal Constitution and the shared religious and traditional values.

As an example, he said to always use mercy, compassion and not be judgmental in presuming guilt before it is proven in court.

To start a Rasuah Buster team, Hussamuddin said participants just need to form a group, come up with name, and register it with the hashtag #RasuahBuster on https://bit.ly/3ctmxSy and the www.rasuahbusters.com website as well as social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information about the campaign, just email: [email protected]. Participants keen to join as a volunteer, can WhatsApp 019-3823635 while those who wish to file a legitimate complaint can do WhatsApp 019-6680920.