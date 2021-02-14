Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers Penang sees minimal impact from Singapore’s RGL suspension

FMM Penang chairman Datuk Jimmy Ong said Singapore has the right to suspend the RGL arrangement with Malaysia if there is a high risk of Covid-19 being spread. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 14 — Singapore’s temporary suspension of the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) arrangement with Malaysia would not have much of an impact on businesses in Penang for the short-term, said the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM).

FMM Penang chairman Datuk Jimmy Ong said Singapore has the right to suspend the RGL arrangement with Malaysia if there is a high risk of Covid-19 being spread.

The RGL is aimed at facilitating short-term essential business and official travel.

Ong said business activities between both countries could still go on even with the travel restrictions in place.

“Many meetings are conducted virtually and the parties need not be physically present on-site, with the exception of those who are involved in technical services.

“Besides, the RGL suspension is only for three months starting February 1 and will be reviewed by end of the suspension period,” he told Bernama.

On January 30, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it would suspend RGL arrangements with three countries, namely, Malaysia, Germany and South Korea.

The ministry said it would continue to monitor the global situation and adjust its border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission of Covid-19 infection to the community. — Bernama