10 including civil servant nabbed at wild party

File picture shows a police personnel manning a roadblock along the Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu Highway in Penang January 13, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BUTTERWORTH, 14 Feb — Police have arrested 10 individuals including a civil servant for allegedly having a wild party at a rented apartment unit in Kampung Benggali here, early today.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said all the suspects, comprising eight men and two women aged between 21 and 31, were nabbed in the 1.10 am raid based on police intelligence and tip-offs from the public.

“Investigations found that the group has rented the homestay for three days and two nights for RM300 to hold the wild party and we also found six packets and a bottle of ketum water.

“The group has turned the apartment unit into a discotheque and was blasting music to entertain themselves,” he told Bernama when contacted today, adding that the police also seized a set of speakers.

He said the group, which include a hospital attendant, traders, factory workers and courier staff, has stayed at the homestay for only one night and their urine test turned out to be negative.

All of them were compounded RM1,000 for flouting the Movement Control Order and were also remanded for three days to assist investigations under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act for possessing ketum water. — Bernama