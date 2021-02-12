Kelantan police remain prepared, even during Covid-19 pandemic, says state police chief

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said being infected with the disease was part of the ‘sacrifices’ of more than 3,000 members of the police force in the state in discharging their daily duties and responsibilities currently. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Feb 12 ― A total of 25 police personnel, including officers, in Kelantan have been confirmed positive with Covid-19, and almost 200 others were instructed to undergo quarantine due to the pandemic.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said being infected with the disease was part of the “sacrifices” of more than 3,000 members of the police force in the state in discharging their daily duties and responsibilities currently.

This, he said was apart from having to bear the accusations and insults by some people when the police took action against them for violating the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

“During the day, we set up roadblocks and at night, we conduct patrols. The challenge for our members is to deal with family problems as we don’t get to apply for leave,” he told Bernama.

He said there was an occasion when all the staff at a police station had to be in quarantine because one of their colleagues was infected with Covid-19.

“As a result, we had to send replacement members from the headquarters to the police station so as not to disrupt its operation,” he added.

Shafien said the public should understand how vulnerable are the police personnel to be infected with Covid-19 when discharging their duty.

“For example, when make an arrest and the suspect is Covid-19 positive suspect, and we do not know about it. From the time the suspect is arrested and then place in remand in lockup until the suspect is taken to court, the policemen are at risk of being infected and to many more others, if we are not careful,” he added.

He said that was the challenge that needed to be be faced by the police in safeguarding the people’s interest and the country.

As such, he advised members of the police to have a high level of patience as their actions were being watched by the public.

“To those who appreciate our role, like those who provide food and drinks to our personnel on duty at roadblocks, we thank you,” he said. ― Bernama