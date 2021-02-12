Five-year-old boy dies after being hit by a jeep in Tawau

Tawau district police chief ACP Peter Umbuas said the victim, Nuh Muhammad Dzulqarnain Asman, 5, was pronounced dead while receiving treatments at the Tawau Hospital Emergency Unit. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

TAWAU, Feb 12 — A boy was killed after he was hit by a jeep in front of his house in Taman Semarak, here, yesterday.

Tawau district police chief ACP Peter Umbuas said the victim, Nuh Muhammad Dzulqarnain Asman, 5, was pronounced dead while receiving treatments at the Tawau Hospital Emergency Unit.

He said in the 4.20pm incident, a 69-year-old driver and his wife were on their way to a cousin’s house to deliver some goods.

“When they arrived at the scene, the driver suddenly heard a boy screaming and immediately stopped his vehicle.

“He later found a boy lying near the front tyre on the right side of the vehicle with serious injuries,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving. — Bernama