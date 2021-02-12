Cops seize 6,600kg of frozen chicken in Kelantan

Jeli district police chief DSP Ahmad Arifin, in a statement today, said the suspects, aged 18 and 27, were arrested at 9am after the police inspected a lorry based on a tip-off from the public and found 550 boxes containing the frozen chicken. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JELI, Feb 12 ― Police have arrested two men and seized 6,600kg of frozen chicken estimated to be worth RM60,500, believed to be smuggled in from a neighbouring country, in Kampung Ayer Lanas, here, yesterday.

Jeli district police chief DSP Ahmad Arifin, in a statement today, said the suspects, aged 18 and 27, were arrested at 9am after the police inspected a lorry based on a tip-off from the public and found 550 boxes containing the frozen chicken.

He said the suspects failed to produce a valid import permit issued by the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) as well as the health certificate from the originating country to bring the frozen chicken into Malaysia.

The suspects and the seized items have been handed over to Maqis for investigations under Section 11 (1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011.

“If found guilty, the offenders shall be liable to a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment of up to six years or both,” he said. ― Bernama