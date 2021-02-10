High Court sets Feb 18 to decide if Rosmah must answer charges in RM1.2b solar project corruption case

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on February 10, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― The High Court here has set February 18 to decide whether Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor must enter her defence on three charges of corruption related to a RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan set the date after hearing oral submissions from both the prosecution, led by senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, and the defence headed by Datuk Jagjit Singh as well as Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kadir.

In today’s submissions, Sri Ram reiterated the prosecution’s stance that all the evidence adduced in court fairly supports that Rosmah had sought a bribe through her aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor, in return for helping Jepak Holdings secure the solar hybrid project.

In a lengthy oral submission, Akberdin countered that, among other points, Rosmah was not involved in any capacity in helping Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd secure the project and did not seek any bribes personally from former managing director of Jepak Holdings, Saidi Abang Samsudin

In this trial, Rosmah is accused of receiving a RM5 million bribe and a RM1.5 million bribe from Jepak Holdings and Saidi, on December 20, 2016 and September 7, 2017, in exchange for helping the company get the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project.

The contract was for an integrated project for the solar photovoltaic hybrid system and for the operation and maintenance of generators for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.