TNB’s Amir Hamzah replaces Tunku Alizakri as EPF CEO

Amir Hamzah helms EPF as its new CEO effective March 1. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s president and chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan will be appointed as CEO of the Employer’s Provident Fund (EPF) effective on March 1, pending approval from the Minister of Finance.

In a statement today, EPF said Amir Hamzah takes over the position of Tunku Alizakri Alias, who had been CEO since 20 August 2018.

The statement also quoted EPF Chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir as thanking Tunku Alizakri for his contribution.

“Tunku Alizakri will be continuing his contributions towards public service in a different capacity. “It is with a heavy heart, we bid goodbye and thank you to Tunku Alizakri for his unwavering dedication and service to the EPF spanning seven years, first as Deputy CEO (Strategy) and then as CEO.

“Tunku Alizakri’s vision, drive, and commitment to all EPF stakeholders, especially our members, is evident in the EPF’s ongoing drive towards digital acceleration and operational efficiency, the adoption of ESG and sustainability as key metrics, as well as powering the social protection and wellbeing agenda,” he said.

Ahmad Badri also welcomed Amir Hamzah and hoped that his experience will help lead EPF through these challenging times.

“At the same time, I would like to welcome and congratulate Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah on his appointment as the new EPF CEO.

“With his broad corporate experience, we are looking forward to his dynamic and focused leadership to lead the fund through this complex and challenging period of the EPF’s history,” he said.

Amir Hamzah has more than 25 years of corporate experience, beginning his career with the Shell Group of Companies before serving as CEO for MISC Berhad, Petronas Dagangan

Berhad, Petronas Lubricants International, Icon Offshore Berhad, and Themed Attractions Resorts and Hotels Sdn Bhd.

He holds a BSc in Management (majoring in Finance and Economics) from Syracuse University, New York.

According to sources, chairman of CIRED Malaysia and Chief Distribution Network Officer, TNB Datuk Ir Baharin Din is slated to replace Amir Hamzah at TNB.

Another source from EPF confirms that it will hold a town hall meeting today to announce the matter.