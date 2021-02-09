Some creative industry sectors, professional sports training allowed, but with tighter SOP, says Ismail Sabri

Ismail Sabri announced that several segments of the creative industry may resume tomorrow, while centralised training for football, hockey and sepak takraw league competition squads begins on February 15. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The National Security Council (NSC) today has decided to allow some professional sports training as well as certain sectors in the creative industry to recommence nationwide so long as tighter standard operating procedures (SOP) under the movement control order (MCO) are observed.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that several segments of the creative industry may resume tomorrow, while centralised training for football, hockey and sepak takraw league competition squads begins on February 15.

“After conducting risk assessments with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee, the government has agreed to allow the creative industry sector to operate with strict SOP compliance,” he said during a press briefing.

Here is the updated list of creative industries that are allowed to operate from tomorrow:

1. Animation/music production 2. Post-production in the studio 3. Digital music development 4. Song recording in studio 5. Pre-production illustration 6. Filming in the studio (includes dramas, TV movies, commercials, documentaries, sitcoms, live streaming, cultural recordings, arts and heritage) without an audience.

Ismail Sabri added that professional athletes must adhere to the “sports bubble” model stipulated by NSC while training.

“Athlete accommodation must also follow the "Camp Quarantine" and "Home Quarantine" SOP that has been set,” he said.

He added that the Sports Ministry’s suggestion that individual and non-contact sports be allowed during the MCO is currently under consideration.