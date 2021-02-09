Ismail Sabri: More retail businesses allowed to open from tomorrow

A general view of the Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur January 14, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Most businesses in the retail sector are now allowed to operate starting tomorrow under strict compliance with existing standard operating procedures (SOP), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

Ismail Sabri said the decision was made during a special meeting held by the National Security Council (NSC) yesterday in order to ensure economic sustainability in the country, especially small-time traders who have been adversely affected by Covid-19.

However, Ismail Sabri pointed out that a general SOP will apply to all but those in the cosmetic, apparel and photography businesses, who will be given additional SOPs that they must comply with.

“For clothing boutiques, premises owners must provide disposable gloves to their customers to choose their clothing.

“As for shops selling cosmetics, perfume and beauty products, only direct sale transactions are allowed. Cosmetic testers and face-to-face negotiations are prohibited.

“For photo studios or those providing photography services, studios are limited to a photographer and a customer at all times with services limited to the taking of passport, visa and licence photos,” he said in a broadcasted press conference this afternoon.

For the general SOPs that apply to all, Ismail Sabri said premises must be disinfected at least thrice daily and the wearing of face masks is compulsory within the premises.

Other SOPs include taking temperature scans, providing hand sanitisers, limiting the number of customers inside the premises, physical distancing and ensuring the recording of MySejahtera scannings.

Among the lists of retail businesses now allowed to operate include: clothing, fashion and accessories, footwear, photography, florists, handicrafts and souvenirs, antiques, carpets, toys, used items, sports equipment, cosmetics and beauty, tobacco, vehicle accessories and kitchenware.