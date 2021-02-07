GOF seizes firecrackers worth over RM56,000 in Gelang Patah

JOHOR BARU, Feb 7 — Police have arrested a man and seized 65 boxes of various firecrackers at a lubricant distributor premises in Taman Perindustrian Empayar, Gelang Patah here, yesterday evening.

The Fifth Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) Simpang Renggam commanding officer Supt Dimin Awang said the 28-year-old man who is a worker at the premises was arrested at about 6.45pm.

“The firecrackers are estimated to be worth over RM56,000,” he said in a statement today.

Dimin said the man and the confiscated items were taken to the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters for further investigations under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

In this regard, he urged the public to continue to channel information to the police in the effort to curb the dumping of contraband goods. — Bernama