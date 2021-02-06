Law minister defends legal officers, says ex-AG Tommy Thomas’ memoir ‘full of nonsense’

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pic) said former AG Tan Sri Tommy Thomas' book is filled with 'nonsense'. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan is the latest public figure to slam former attorney general (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas over the contents of his tell-all memoir.

In a statement today, the de facto law minister said the account is an insult to Malaysia’s legal institutions and legal officers.

Takiyuddin added that the book, which he has read, is filled with “nonsense”, especially when it comes to matters related to the accountability, transparency and impartiality of legal officers in the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) as well as courts throughout the country.

“By sticking to these principles, we will always act within the scope of the law, free from any influence, impulse, pressure, threat or disruption, either directly or indirectly from any party that might affect the integrity and duties of legal officers.

“Therefore, I think the contents of the book clearly contain elements of ‘contempt’ and can be perceived as being ‘mala fide’, which in effect could undermine the integrity and dignity of the country’s legal institutions and legal officers,” he said in a statement today.

Takiyuddin, who is also PAS secretary-general, rebuked Thomas who appeared to question the credibility of some legal officers in his book, calling the latter’s claims unfounded.

“Every task performed is in accordance with the law, be it implicitly or explicitly. It is never done based on personal preference or to curry favour with any party.

“Therefore, I assure you that the government constantly monitors the situation and will act in accordance with the law should there be any attempt to undermine the judiciary and its officers,” he said.

Thomas’ 500-page book My Story: Justice in the Wilderness was published on January 30 and has generated intense interest and controversy ever since.

Its contents cover his tenure as the AG from 2018 to 2020 during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration before it collapsed following Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as prime minister.

News Straits Times reported that as of yesterday, seven police reports have been lodged against Thomas, with Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani confirming that an investigation paper (IP) is currently being drawn up.

He said the police will be taking statements from everyone involved before submitting the IP to the deputy public prosecutor for review and further action.

Among those who have lodged reports are Thomas’ predecessor, Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, who claimed that Thomas had violated the Official Secrets Acts (OSA) with the publication of his memoir.

Former solicitor general III Datuk Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria has also done the same, on the grounds that an excerpt from Thomas’ book had tarnished his image as a deputy public prosecutor, a post he held for 33 years.