Sarawak flood evacuees up to 985 this morning

Villagers from Kampung Sorak Melayu make their way to the nearest flood relief centre in Tebakang, Serian February 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 5 — The number of victims following the third wave of floods in Sarawak since last Tuesday, has risen to 985 this morning, from 577 yesterday evening.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat in its latest report said the Serian district, which is located about 60 kilometres from Kuching city centre, remains the worst affected, with 710 evacuees recorded so far.

It said eight more relief centres (PPS) have opened bringing the number of PPS to 18 from 10 yesterday.

Currently one PPS is in Tatau district, Simunjan (four), Samarahan (two) and Serian (11). — Bernama