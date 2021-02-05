Kit Siang: Govt must withdraw CNY SOP, be more sensitive of people’s needs

Chinese New Year decorations at the Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur January 21, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang today urged the government to rescind the new Chinese New Year celebration standard operating procedures (SOP).

He called on the government to replace the SOP with a more sensitive set of regulations in order to regain public trust amid Covid-19 pandemic.

”No one disputes that there is a need for a Chinese New Year SOP in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, but definitely not the Chinese New Year SOP which was announced by Senior Minister of Defence (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

“The Chinese New Year SOP should be withdrawn and be replaced by one which is sensitive to the needs of the people to regain public confidence, trust and support of all Malaysians in the war against Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement.

It was reported earlier this morning that Deputy National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said that Putrajaya had made a “mistake” in issuing the SOP for Chinese New Year celebrations.

The MCA senator demanded that the government rectify the regulations and withdraw the measures announced yesterday.

Chinese New Year celebrations next week will be limited to those living in the same house, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said yesterday.

Ismail announced that home visits — which had been allowed during festivals last year — will not be allowed, even as he announced the reopening of more economic sectors, including hair salons, barber shops and car wash outlets starting today.

Those celebrating Chinese New Year are also not allowed to perform prayers in temples, save for only five of the temple’s committee members.