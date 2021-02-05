Covid-19: Dr Adham inspects enforcement of SOPs at N. Sembilan factory

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba during a visit at an electronics factory in Seremban, February 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Feb 5 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba went out to the field to observe the implementation of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) at an electronics factory here today.

Accompanied by Negri Sembilan Health director Datin Dr Harlina Abdul Rashid, Dr Adham spent about 20 minutes at the factory, where he was also given a briefing by its management.

When met by members of the media, Dr Adham said he visited the factory after 61 out of 416 individuals screened there had tested positive for the disease.

“We have carried out our responsibility through enforcement by ordering the factory to close from February 3 to 9 for cleaning and disinfection works. We will continue to provide health education to the factory management and workers to break the Covid-19 chain of infection in this area,” he said.

According to Dr Adham, all factories nationwide remain vulnerable to the disease, and as of yesterday, four new clusters involving factories were recorded, namely two in Selangor and one each in Johor and Negri Sembilan.

Dr Adham said 157 clusters and 38,849 positive cases involving factories were recorded during the third wave of the Covid-19 infection in the country, which is the highest among all workplace-related clusters.

In the meantime, he called on all employers to comply with the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990.

“We have also informed the employers where positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected, that we will treat (the patients) at Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and hospitals, while close contacts must be isolated.

“Alhamdulillah, the employers have provided suitable quarantine centres and have complied with the requirements of the Ministry of Health Malaysia in dealing with the pandemic,” he said. — Bernama