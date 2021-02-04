Sixteen-year-old among four charged in Seremban over man’s death

In the court before Magistrate V. Vanita, a 16-year-old boy and Mohammad Hairul Fazley, 20, pleaded not guilty to a charge under Section 109 of the Penal Code with abetting in Tong’s murder at the same place and date, whereby they also face the death sentence, if found guilty. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, 4 Feb — Four men, including a minor, were charged in separate Magistrates Courts here today over the death of a man at a house in Pulai Villa, Sikamat, last month.

Two of them, Mohd Fitri Zan, 25, and Mohd Zairizan Zainal, 41, were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering Tong Wai Sai, 43, at a house on Jalan Pulai Impian 17, Pulai Villa, Sikamat, at 3am last January 23.

They nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Mahyun Yusof, but no plea was recorded.

Mohd Zairizan is also charged under Section 379A of the Penal Code with stealing a Yamaha NVX motorcycle belonging to Khairul Anuwar Hashim, 29, at Jalan Kekwa 7/1, Taman Guru Melayu, Senawang, at 8pm last January 11.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In the court before Magistrate V. Vanita, a 16-year-old boy and Mohammad Hairul Fazley, 20, pleaded not guilty to a charge under Section 109 of the Penal Code with abetting in Tong’s murder at the same place and date, whereby they also face the death sentence, if found guilty.

Both courts set March 4 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Hafizah Zainul Hashimi, while lawyers Datuk N. Sivananthan and Nabila Habib represented Mohd Fitri.

Lawyers Grace Nathan and Hasnan Hamzah represented Mohd Zairizan and Mohammad Hairul, respectively, while the juvenile is not represented. — Bernama