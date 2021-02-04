Probe launched after dozens of wild boar die under mysterious circumstances in Sabah

Wildlife and veterinary experts are investigating the deaths of dozens of wild boar. — Picture courtesy of Sabah Wildlife Department

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 4 ― The Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) is investigating the mysterious deaths of dozens of wild boar on Sabah’s east coast.

Its director Augustine Tuuga said representatives from his department as well as the Veterinary Services Department are conducting forensic tests to determine if the cause of death of the 34 boar is due to poisoning or natural causes.

“The department received various reports on the dead wild boar beginning January 28 up to today.

“So far, 29 wild boar carcasses have been found in Kinabatangan, and five more in Sugud and Paitan, totalling 34,” he said in a statement.

He added that the department is monitoring the situation and is on the lookout for similar cases.

Meanwhile, the department warned members of the public not to buy or consume any game meat like wild boar until the cause of death is determined.

“Not only is it illegal because all hunting licences have been suspended during this movement control order (MCO), but it is also potentially dangerous right now because an infectious disease afflicting wildlife might have killed the wild boar.

“Members of the public should not touch the carcasses, but instead call the department immediately should they come across any,” said Tuuga.

According to social media posts, the carcasses were found in various stages of decomposition, with some reportedly showing signs of being dead for up to a week.

Consumption of game meat, particularly wild boar, is popular in Sabah and the department issues hunting permits to those who meet its criteria.

However, even though it is prohibited during the MCO, hunting remains a way of life for many indigenous communities, particularly those in rural and interior areas.