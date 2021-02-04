Muhyiddin: Private hospitals to provide 1,409 beds for Covid-19 patients

During a televised address, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that 1,344 of the beds will be in regular wards, while another 65 will be in intensive care units (ICUs). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Private hospitals are preparing to contribute 1,409 beds to treat Covid-19 patients in order to reduce the strain on the government hospitals, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

During a televised address, Muhyiddin explained that 1,344 of the beds will be in regular wards, while another 65 will be in intensive care units (ICUs).

He also said that the Health Ministry (MOH) has begun working together with 31 private hospitals to partially outsource treatment of non-Covid-19 patients to these private hospitals.

“MoH has allocated RM27 million in 2021 for this purpose,” he added.

MORE TO COME