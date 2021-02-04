MetMalaysia issues severe weather warning, heavy rain in Sarawak until tomorrow

MetMalaysia, in a statement, also issued an alert weather warning, with heavy rains expected, in several areas in Sarawak involving areas in Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song) and Bintulu (Tatau) until tomorrow. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe weather warning, with continuous heavy rains, in several areas in Sarawak involving Kuching, Serian and Samarahan until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia, in a statement, also issued an alert weather warning, with heavy rains expected, in several areas in Sarawak involving areas in Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song) and Bintulu (Tatau) until tomorrow.

The statement said that during that period, incidents of strong winds could also occur in the coastal areas of Sarawak and Sabah.

Strong north-easterly winds of speeds up to 50 km per hour, with waves of up to 3.5 metres high, could also occur in the waters off east Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sarawak, west and east Sabah as well as Labuan.

“This incident could pose a risk of an overflow of seawater on the coast and estuaries in these areas,” added the statement. — Bernama