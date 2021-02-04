MCO: 126 Territorial Army personnel sent to Sibu, says commander

Members of the Territorial Army listen to a speech from Malaysian Third Infantry Brigade commander, Brigadier General Datuk Azhar Ahmad in Kuching, Sarawak, February 4, 2021. — Bernama pic KUCHING, Feb 4 — Six officers and 120 personnel from the Territorial Army are being mobilised to Sibu to assist in the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) which will be implemented in the division until February 14.

Malaysian Third Infantry Brigade commander, Brigadier General Datuk Azhar Ahmad said all the officers and personnel, from Regiment 511 of the Territorial Army here, would be stationed in Sibu for 14 days.

He said their presence would be to provide assistance to the Malaysian Ninth Infantry Brigade in “Op Penawar” for the compliance of the standard operation procedures (SOPs) to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They will be there for two weeks or maybe more depending on the Covid-19 situation in Sibu.

“They will also be stationed at eight identified road blocks to help the police,’’ he told reporters after flagging them off (to Sibu), today.

Azhar said the officers and personnel from Regiment 511 were to provide support to the Ninth Brigade which was short of personnel as they were assigned to “Op Benteng” and border control.

“I hope all the officers and personnel involved in the mission will shoulder the mandate given to them with full commitment and responsibility,” he added. — Bernama