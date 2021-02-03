Sarawak govt to distribute RM141.7m in assistance initiatives under ‘Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance 5.0’

An additional RM141.7 million worth of assistance initiatives under the ‘Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance 5.0’ package has been announced by the state government to help SMEs. ― Bernama file pic via Borneo Post

KUCHING, Feb 3 ― The Sarawak government has introduced an additional RM141.7 million worth of assistance initiatives under the “Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance 5.0” package, specifically tailored to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) overcome the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press conference at Wisma Sumber Alam here, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the latest assistance package was divided into 11 initiatives, mostly topping up allocations for existing schemes as well as two new initiatives, with about 10,000 entrepreneurs expected to benefit from the package.

“Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has instructed me to study and discuss financial assistance schemes that could assist SMEs in the state to overcome the challenges and difficulties brought by the pandemic,” said Awang Tengah.

The additional funds allocated included RM50 million for Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme (SKMS), RM20 million for Small and Medium Industry Financing Scheme, RM22 million for interest subsidy under the Targeted Relief and Recovery Facility (TRRF), RM2.5 million for an interest subsidy under Penjana Tourism Financing (PTF), RM20 million for Graduates Towards Entrepreneurship Programme (Gerak) (NTE: Program Gaduan ke Arah Keusahawanan) and Vocational and Technical Entrepreneurs (USTEV).

The two new assistance initiatives set up were Go Digital Sarawak Programme that was allocated RM20 million and another RM2 million for the Digital Marketing Training Programme. ― Borneo Post