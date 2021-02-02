Sabah govt shuts four more schools, one kindergarten in KK after Covid-19 outbreak

A notice of closure is seen at the entrance of SJK (C) Yak Chee in Puchong October 12, 2020. The latest development in Sabah today means that 10 education facilities have been shut in the state to date. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 2 — Four more schools and one private kindergarten in Sabah have been ordered closed by the state government after several Covid-19 cases were detected there.

The latest development means 10 education facilities have been shut in the state to date.

“The schools are SMK Sandakan, Sandakan Vocational College, SM St Cecilia and SMKA Tun Juhar,” Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said in a virtual news conference here this evening, adding that they are all located in Sandakan.

“Another private kindergarten was also ordered close, bringing the total to two. They are tadika Jati in Taman Harrington and the Kinabalu International school, both in Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

Last week, he had announced the closures of four schools in Sandakan.

Masidi said the state government is still getting information on the number of cases involved from the State Education and Health Departments.

