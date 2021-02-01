Paloh assemblyman confirms Covid positive status

Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said that he underwent a swab test at the Kluang district health office at 11.30am yesterday after having body aches, before receiving the results at 5pm. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, Jan 29 — Johor DAP Youth chief and Paloh assemblyman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali is the latest politician from the state to have tested positive for Covid-19 today.

He said his priority now will be to follow the hospital’s instructions and also swab test his wife and children who are now in his family home in Kluang, Johor.

“The hospital has not contacted me yet for my transfer to the Covid-19 treatment centre.

“For the time being, I will self-quarantine myself and await the hospital’s further instructions,” said Sheikh Umar when contacted by Malay Mail today.

The 36-year-old Paloh assemblyman said he initially did not feel well yesterday and had the typical mild symptoms associated with being Covid-19 positive.

“I had a sudden loss of smell and taste. I then immediately decided to go for a swab test as I suspected it could be Covid-19,” Sheikh Umar explained.

Earlier in his Facebook page, Sheikh Umar said that he went for a swab test at the Kluang district health office yesterday after he felt unwell and was today told that he was positive for the Covid-19 virus.

He asked those that read the post to pray that he and his family will be healthy and safe.

“I apologise to all and please pray for me and my family to be healthy and safe again,” he said, adding that he will receive further instructions according to the hospital's recommendations and guidelines.

Since last month, Johor has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases. On January 27, the state overtook Selangor as with the most Covid-19 infections, at 1,069.

Today, Johor recorded 1,068 infections as of 12pm, while cumulative infections reached more than 22,626.