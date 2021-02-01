Covid-19: Sarawak records 105 new cases, another death

A health worker puts a test tube into biohazard plastic after collecting a sample for Covid-19 testing in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, January 18, 2021. A total of 105 new Covid-19 positive cases have been detected in Sarawak today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 4,555. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Feb 1 — A total of 105 new Covid-19 positive cases have been detected in Sarawak, bringing the total number of positive cases to 4,555, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

The committee said in a statement today another fatality was recorded in the state bringing the death toll due to the virus to 39.

The victim was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Sibu Hospital on January 29 and was pronounced dead at 8.01am yesterday, it said.

“The patient had other health complications such as level four chronic lung disease, high blood pressure, and gout,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Health Department detected another new cluster, the Bintang Daily cluster in Meradong district, Sarikei.

Currently there are 12 active Covid-19 clusters in the state, namely the Bintang Daily cluster in Maradong; Jalan Pengiran cluster, Matu; Tabong cluster, Bau; Bedayan cluster, Serian, Rakut, Bah Sayap and Jelita clusters, Miri; Bukit Sekubong cluster, Sebauh; Pasai cluster, Sibu; Keranji Tabuan cluster, Stutong and Indah Riang cluster in Kuching. — Bernama