EPF shuts down Shah Alam branch for sanitisation, reopens Lahad Datu branch

All EPF branches will continue to strictly observe physical distancing and other preventive standard operating procedures in mitigating the spread of Covid-19.. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is temporarily closing its Shah Alam office and counters from tomorrow until further notice, after a number of employees at the branch tested positive for Covid-19.

This is following instructions from the Ministry of Health for the management of the premise to conduct disinfection and sanitisation.

“The employees are now under treatment for recovery while contact tracing is currently underway,” the EPF said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the the retirement fund, all service employees of the branch will be taking swab test, and if found positive, will undergo the mandatory 10-day quarantine.

“Members are advised to transact online via i-Akaun for selected services or reschedule their visits to a later date via the Janji Temu Online facility if there is a need to be present at EPF branches in person,” it said.

In addition, the EPF said the Lahad Datu branch will reopen starting Feb 4 after being closed since Jan 20 when a few of its employees tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama