Site supervisor killed after crane crashes into car

KUANTAN, Jan 30 — A site supervisor was killed after a crane rammed into his car at the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project site in Kampung Belimbing, Maran, some 60 km away from here, today.

Pahang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said the impact from the 8.45 am crash caused the victim, Mohd Thaariq Asyraf Misbah, 29, to be trapped in the Toyota Corolla that he was driving.

“The incident is believed to have occurred when the crane slid backwards due to brake problems while the 48-year-old driver was trying to reverse the machine from higher area.

“This caused the crane to hit the victim’s car before dragging it into a drain and crashing into it,” he told Bernama, when contacted, today.

Kamarulzaman said the victim, whose address is in Masai, Johor, was said to be parking the company registered-car when the incident occurred.

The crane driver escaped unhurt.

The victim’s body has been taken to the Jengka Hospital for a post mortem and an investigation is being carried out under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama