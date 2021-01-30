Pakatan MPs call for bipartisan committee to ‘co-govern’ Kuala Lumpur in prelude to third vote

PH MPs pointed out that PH won nine out of the 11 parliamentary seats in KL in Election 2018, which gives them a legitimate right to co-govern the city as the democratically elected representatives of its residents. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Opposition lawmakers today proposed a bipartisan committee to govern Kuala Lumpur for the next three years.

In a joint statement to commemorate Kuala Lumpur as the Federal Territory on February 1, Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs in the capital city urged Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa to set up a “Bipartisan Kuala Lumpur 2024 Committee”.

They pointed out that PH won nine out of the 11 parliamentary seats in KL in Election 2018, which gives them a legitimate right to co-govern the city as the democratically elected representatives of its residents.

“Today, we live in an age full of trials and challenges. Kuala Lumpur City really needs good governance as well as a fresh and new vision.

“Therefore, we urge the Federal Territories Minister to set up a ‘Bipartisan Kuala Lumpur 2024 Committee’, draw up plans and policies starting from now until 2024, and govern Kuala Lumpur with the city’s elected representatives,” the PH MPs said.

They suggested that the bipartisan committee can play a proactive to curb the Covid-19 contagion, which has turned Kuala Lumpur into a red zone.

“This includes implementing a mass testing programme and vaccination that will enable the people’s lives to return soon as possible.

“The government can utilise this Bipartisan Committee to conduct engagement sessions with residents and industry players in the business sector to create a framework and address problems faced by Kuala Lumpur city folks,” they said.

This joint statement was signed by Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai, Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng, and Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh who are all from DAP.

Four of the six remaining KL constituencies are held by PKR representatives: Wangsa Maju MP Dr Tan Yee Kew, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, and Batu MP P. Prabakaran.

The ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) which swept two seats in GE14 are represented by Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Rina Harun and Bandar Tun Razak MP Kamarudin Jaffar who are both from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The PH MPs also urged the PN government to carry out a local government pilot election in Kuala Lumpur to avoid further overlaps in jurisdiction.

They said this would pave the way for the federal government to abolish the Federal Territory Ministry if local governments elections could be realised.

“Kuala Lumpur is the most suited city to hold Local Government Elections as it is the capital with its own expenditure and a large population.

“Therefore, the PN government should review the steps needed to roll out democratisation starting in Kuala Lumpur as there are many world class cities in other countries that hold local government elections for residents to choose their Mayor and city council members,” they said.