Health Ministry: 16 new clusters detected, 13 involving workplaces

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has identified 16 new Covid-19 clusters, of which 13 are detected in workplaces.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said only three clusters were detected within the community.

Out of the 16 clusters, six are located in Johor, all of which are clusters detected in workplaces.

Pahang, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur recorded two new workplace clusters respectively while one workplace cluster were recorded in Sabah, Perak, Terengganu and Pahang.

Dr Noor Hisham said from the total 3,285 cases recorded in Selangor, 967 came from existing clusters, including 91 cases from the new clusters detected yesterday, namely the Jalan Trompet and Kampung Hala clusters.

The Jalan Trompet cluster involves the Klang and Petaling district, the first case originating from a targeted screening at a workplace in Jalan Trompet, Taman Alam Indah, Shah Alam conducted on January 30.

To date, a total of 131 individuals have been screened, where 74 tested positive.

As for the Kampung Hala cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said this workplace cluster involves Sabak Bernam district involving a public institution where the index cases for this cluster tested positive on January 29 as a result of symptomatic individual screening.

A total of 77 individuals were screened, which resulted in 27 testing positive.

The Workplace cluster in Johor are namely the Jalan Suasa, Jalan Riang, Jalan Lombong, Bintang Utama, Bayu Tampoi, and Bukit Batu Grisek.

In the Federal Territory, the newly recorded clusters are Lingkaran Maluri and Desa Tun, while Pahang clusters arethe Tanah Putih, Jalan Ketengah and Taman Amalina, which is the sole community infection cluster recorded in the state today.

Malaysia today recorded 5,728 new cases and 13 deaths