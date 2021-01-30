Emergency management technical committee makes first visit to Kelantan

File photo of minister in the Prime Minsiter’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan speaking to the media at the Baling District office, December 20, 2020.. — Bernama

PASIR MAS, Jan 30 — The Emergency Management Technical Committee which was formed on January 16, made its first visit to Kelantan today to inspect the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, who is also the chairman of the committee said the visit was to look at the situation at the border, as well as measures to be taken to prevent Covid-19 infections from abroad.

He said the committee would also meet with the Kelantan Menteri Besar, state executive council lineup, and district officials tomorrow, to get feedback and suggestions on curbing the pandemic.

“In a meeting with the state government leadership, we will present the results of this visit,” he told reporters after inspecting the border at the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex here today.

Earlier, Takiyuddin also visited the Pengkalan Kubor Region Three Marine Police operations headquarters in Tumpat.

Commenting further, he said among the matters to be considered in the meeting was the acquisition of buildings and land through the Emergency Ordinance.

“Under the emergency management, the government takes into account all aspects, especially involving health, economic activities and national security,” he added.

The Emergency Management Technical Committee was established to ensure the smooth management of the emergency nationwide, which is co-chaired by Takiyuddin and the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The committee also comprises eight permanent members, among them the director-general of Public Service, the secretary-general of the Treasury, the Attorney-General, the Chief of Defence Force, the Inspector-General of Police, the director-general of Health, and the director-general of National Security.

On January 12, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah proclaimed an emergency that will be enforced until August 1, or earlier, if the Covid-19 pandemic is contained and brought under control in the country. — Bernama