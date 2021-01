File photo of health officers conducting the Covid-19 antigen rapid test at Laurent Bleu, CMC Centre Cheras January 11, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Health Ministry reported a record high of 5,728 new cases of Covid-19 — three more than yesterday’s new high and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Selangor once again recorded the highest daily case at 3,285 cases followed by Johor (792) and Kuala Lumpur (480).

The new infections today brings the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country to 209,661.

