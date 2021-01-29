Energy Ministry tables important policies on land, forestry at 78th National Land Council Meeting

Minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the policy outlined a clear objective for the forestry sector to face new challenges at the domestic and international levels. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry (KeTSA) has achieved a new milestone in forestry management with the adoption of the Malaysian Forestry Policy 2020 which involved consultations among the three regions in the country, namely the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak.

Its minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, in a statement today, said the policy outlined a clear objective for the forestry sector to face new challenges at the domestic and international levels.

He said the matter was agreed upon today during the 78th National Land Council Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, held via video conferencing, which saw eight papers tabled on several important policies pertaining to land and forestry.

“The meeting also agreed that the Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Policy 2020 (DPSM 2020) will replace the National Forestry Policy 1978 (Revised 1992) which is applicable to the Peninsula,” he said.

According to Shamsul Anuar, Muhyiddin, in his address, said it was time for the country to look at the impact of industrial development on the natural resources sector in the context of human survival and conservation of natural resources. ― Bernama