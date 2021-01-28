Kedah MB’s office to be closed temporarily after positive Covid-19 case found in building

The Kedah MB’s office will be closed temporarily following a Covid-19 positive case at a state government department located in the building. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, Jan 28 ― The Office of the Kedah mentri besar (MB) in Wisma Darul Aman, here, will be closed from January 31 to February 2 following a Covid-19 positive case at a state government department located in the building.

Based on information uploaded onto the state government’s official website, the MB’s Office will reopen on February 3.

Also closed is the Kedah Integrity and Governance Department located in the same building, effective today until February 6 to allow for sanitisation work and self-quarantine of all its staff following one of them being positive for Covid-19.

Through another posting on Facebook, the Kedah State Water Resources Board (LSANK) said its operations were also closed from today until February 6.

For enquiries, the public can contact LSANK via [email protected] or its official Facebook. ― Bernama