Is GE15 D-Day circa Aug 1? Annuar Musa calls Umno members to battle stations with polls date prediction

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 6, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Umno’s Tan Sri Annuar Musa today cautioned party members that a general election (GE15) could be just around the corner and they should start prepping for it.

In a brief Facebook posting today, he even suggested that it might take place either before August 1 or 60 days after that date.

The Ketereh MP called for Umno leaders and party members to work hard to ensure the party remains “the winning team”.

“It is not impossible that GE15 might be held before August 1 or days after. So what is most important for Umno members is to ensure that Umno wins the GE or at least be part of the winning team.

“So the responsibility of party leaders is to steer us towards victory, not destruction,” he said.

Malaysia is currently in a state of Emergency, at least until August 1 as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier this month.

Under the proclamation, all state assemblies and parliamentary meetings are suspended.

While Muhyiddin stressed that the Emergency proclamation would allow the government to focus on combating the Covid-19 outbreak, Opposition lawmakers have called the move worrisome as it could lead to the erosion of democracy in Malaysia.

To date, Dewan Rakyat Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and several other Opposition lawmakers have filed a lawsuit against Muhyiddin in his capacity as prime minister and the Malaysian government to challenge the suspension of Parliament during the Emergency.