Communications and Multimedia Ministry denies J-Kom producing pro-Muhyiddin poster

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) has denied the involvement of the Community Communications Department (J-KOM) in the publication of a poster using the department’s name that was uploaded on the Tangga Putra Perdana Twitter account yesterday.

KKMM, in a statement today, said that at the moment J-KOM, which comes under the ministry, does not have an official social media account and that it would only take effect on February 1.

Yesterday, a posting on the Tangga Putra Perdana Twitter account displayed a poster using a name similar to J-KOM, with a note stating “published by the Community Communications Department (J-KOM)” and a coat of arms bearing the name of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

According to the statement, the use of the coat of arms on the name of the ministry and department by other parties without permission was an unethical and irresponsible act and caused confusion among the public.

“As such, the public is advised to always refer to the official website of KKMM at www.kkmm.gov.my and its official social media account for verified information regarding J-KOM,” he said.

J-KOM is the rebranding of the Department of Special Affairs (Jasa) with different roles and functions to create two-way communications between the government and the people, namely to convey accurate, authentic, and wise government information to the people. — Bernama