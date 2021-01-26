Bukit Aman: No reports of govt websites being hacked so far despite cyber-attack threat by Anonymous Malaysia

The hacker group Anonymous Malaysia has resurfaced after a long absence. — Facebook screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The police have yet to receive reports of government websites being hacked following the threat made by hacker activist group ‘Anonymous Malaysia’.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said, however, the police’s cybercrime division was always on the alert to curb such attempts.

He said if the hack was done with the intention of sabotaging the national security system, investigations would be carried out in accordance with Sections 124K of the Penal Code which provides for life imprisonment and Section 124L which provides for a jail sentence of up to 15 years.

“If there is a police report regarding such activities (hacking), investigations can also be carried out under Section 4 or Section 5 of the Computer Crimes Act 1997 which provides for a fine not exceeding RM150,000, or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years, or both,” he told Bernama here.

Anonymous Malaysia made the threat via a video that went viral on social media platforms recently.

Among the allegations made in the 55-second video was that Malaysia’s security system was at a low-level, which could allow the information to be easily leaked and sold by unscrupulous hackers.

Zainuddin also called on the public to provide support and cooperation by channeling information on the hacking activities.

“The problem of information leakage and hacking of the government system is not something that can be made a joke of, because it has an impact on the people and the country. Let us all work together to ensure the security and well-being of this country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the department was taking the threat seriously and would monitor accordingly. — Bernama