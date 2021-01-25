Students in midnight car ride issued compound in Sibu for MCO violation

Stanley said the four, aged between 16 and 42, were found travelling in a car along Jalan Sentosa-Salim around 12.10am, in violation of the MCO standard operating procedures. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SIBU, Jan 25 — Four individuals including three students were each issued with a compound notice for violating the movement control order (MCO) here early yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the four, aged between 16 and 42, were found travelling in a car along Jalan Sentosa-Salim around 12.10am, in violation of the MCO standard operating procedures.

“Our mobile patrol vehicle stopped the car while patrolling at the area. Our inspection found four individuals inside the car.

“They told police that they were returning home from a friend’s house after playing computer games, and decided to pass by the area (Jalan Sentosa-Salim) to watch motorcycles racing,” Stanley said in a statement.

He said the RM1,000-compounds were issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2021 (Act 342). — Borneo Post