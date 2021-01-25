MCO: Kelantan allows Friday prayers with maximum of 50 congregants

Muslims performing Friday prayers at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur May 15, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Jan 25 — Starting Friday, all mosques in major towns, districts and sub-districts in the state will be allowed to hold Friday prayers with a maximum of 50 congregants.

This will take effect until Feb 4 or throughout the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Kelantan State Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) president Tengku Temenggong Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said general mass prayers will also be allowed at all mosques with a maximum of 12 congregants comprising only the imam, bilal, siak and mosque committee members.

For general mass prayers in surau and musalla, only five people are allowed including the imam and bilal.

“This has received the consent of the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V as the head of religion as enshrined in Article 6 (1) of the State Constitution,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Rizam said the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Friday prayers and the general mass prayers remained unchanged and must be fully complied with by the management of the mosques, surau and musalla.

“Action will be taken against non-compliance of the SOP,” he added. — Bernama