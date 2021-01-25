Malaysian Employers Federation urges insurance providers to provide Covid-19 coverage for policyholders,

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening for those with a recent travel history to Sabah at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has urged insurance providers to extend coverage for Covid-19 to their existing policyholders as part of their national duty in the concerted battle against the pandemic.

Its president Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the increasing number of cases necessitated insurance providers to fulfil their role to support the government and policyholders by extending coverage.

“Employers cannot absorb additional costs passed on to them without insurance coverage.

“With increasing cases and limited space in government hospitals, the private sector employees infected with Covid-19 have no choice but to utilise the services of private hospitals if so required,” he said in a statement today.

As such, he said employers were very concerned that insurance providers were not providing coverage for Covid-19 treatment to existing policy holders.

He also proposed that all employers who have taken insurance policies for their employees be covered by insurance for the treatment.

“This is the time when we must all come together to stand united in fight against the pandemic,” said Syed Hussain, adding that the government and Bank Negara should also persuade insurance providers to extend their existing policy to cover Covid-19 cases. — Bernama