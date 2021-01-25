FT religious council to channel aid worth RM5m to flood victims in four states

Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri speaks to reporters at the Movenpick Hotel in Sepang December 24, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 25 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) will distribute RM5 million worth of aid to flood victims in Pahang, Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said in a statement today that each state would receive assistance worth RM1.25 million.

He said that of the RM1.25 million, a total of RM250,000 would be for the purchase of equipment for the flood-hit mosque and suraus while the remaining RM1 million would be for basic needs like comforters, cooking stoves, disposable diapers for children, rice cookers, telekung (female prayer garments) and others.

Zulkifli also thanked zakat (tithe) payers in the Federal Territories as it was their payments that has allowed MAIWP to successfully carry out its duty to help those who are in need.

“You are the real heroes of asnaf (those eligible to receive tithe). I will ensure that the aid is distributed fairly so as to ease the burden of flood victims in these four states,” he said, adding that it had yet to decide on the date to distribute them. — Bernama