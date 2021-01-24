Siblings in Lahad Datu to be charged in court for obstruction after fleeing hospital with father’s body

District police chief ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad said the investigation paper of this case had been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

LAHAD DATU, Jan 24 — Three of four siblings who snatched away their father’s body, will face court tomorrow for allegedly obstructing or impeding, or assisting in obstructing or impeding, any authorised officer in the execution of his duty.

District police chief ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad, in a statement yesterday, said the investigation paper of this case had been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

Rohan said it was agreed for three of the suspects to be charged under Section 22(a) of the Control and Prevention of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

“One of the siblings was released and will not be charged due to insufficient evidence for prosecution purposes.

“Earlier today (yesterday), all of them were released on police guarantee,” he added.

On Wednesday, police initiated investigation on four siblings after they ‘snatched’ their father’s body from Lahad Datu Hospital.

The siblings were detained following a raid on an unnumbered house at Kampung Panji on the same day.

The incident occurred when the siblings refused to leave their father’s remains to be taken care of by the hospital according to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Prior to the incident, a 58-year-old man had fallen unconscious and was then taken to the emergency ward at around 8.30pm, where he was later placed in the Patient-Under-Investigation (PUI) Zone outside the ward following his previous history of treatment for stroke and brain damage in Sandakan Duchess of Kent Hospital.

While in the PUI Zone, however, the man was given CPR for about 30 minutes, but it failed to resuscitate him.

Upon being briefed by medical officers, the family refused to leave the man’s remains in the hospital and immediately took the body home with help from other family members. — Borneo Post Online