Hadi Awang: Bickering over PM post during Covid-19 is absurd

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during a Perikatan Nasional event at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said squabbles over the Prime Minister’s post while the nation is facing the Covid-19 pandemic is ludicrous and insensitive to the plight of the people.

He said the matter could disrupt efforts to assist the people who are in great difficulties following the outbreak.

“Whether who should be the Prime Minister or who to appoint as the Prime Minister should not be raised now.

“Calling for debate on the matter (post of Prime Minister) or talking about having enough votes in Parliament in such a situation (during Covid-19), is just rubbish. It is completely insensitive to the people’s feelings and should be rejected,” he said in his closing speech of a webinar titled “Proclamation of Emergency: Is it a necessity?” here today.

In this regard, Abdul Hadi said the declaration of Emergency should be made immediately to prevent greater harm from taking place in the country.

“Some quarters said why was it not discussed earlier, but we have to realise that this disaster emergency must be in place immediately to contain it and there is no time to discuss, “ he said, adding that matters such the duration of implementation could be brought up during the Emergency.

On January 12, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to the Proclamation of Emergency to be implemented until August 1 as a proactive measure to curb the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia.

His Majesty consents to the emergency implementation until an earlier date if the daily positive Covid-19 cases are effectively brought under control. — Bernama