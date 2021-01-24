Covid-19: Sarawak records two more deaths, 255 new positive cases in a day, says SDMC

Health workers in protective suits collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Jan 24 — Sarawak reported two more deaths from Covid-19 today, besides 255 new cases, the highest number in a day so far in the state.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said Sibu continued to record the highest number of cases, with 71 today, followed by Miri (57), Kanowit (30), Song (27), Betong (14), Dalat (9), Bintulu (9), Serian (8), Subis (8), Sarikei (5), Matu (5), Kapit (3) Sebauh (3), Kuching (2), Beluru (2), Bukit Mabong (1) and Tatau (1), bringing the total number of positive cases in Sarawak to 3,379.

The JPBN said the two additional deaths today brought the total number of fatalities in the state to 28 due to the viral infection.

With regard to the 27th fatality, it said this was case No. 2,963 involving a local woman, aged 53, who was admitted to Sibu Hospital on January 20 due to breathing difficulty.

“The woman died on the same day at the hospital. A Covid-19 test was done on her on January 21 and she was found to be positive,” it said in the statement.

The 28th fatality involved the 2,675th case, a 91-year-old local man who was admitted to Sibu Hospital Sibu on January 16 due to fever and coughing.

“The Covid-19 screening test done on Jan 18 found him to be positive on January 21. The victim died at the same hospital on January 23,” JPBN said. — Bernama