Betong market traders, visitors urged to go for swab test

BETONG, Jan 24 — Traders and the general public with history of being at Pasar Tamu Betong here on certain dates and time are asked to go for Covid-19 screening at the market today.

In a notification letter, Betong Division Health Officer Dr Johnny Pangkas said anyone who was at Pasar Tamu Betong on January 10, 13 and 17 between 7am and 1pm are to undergo Covid-19 contact tracing at the designated location after one hawker tested positive for Covid-19.

The market is temporarily closed. For the safety of everyone and the community, the divisional health office will be taking swab test of each visitor.

Queries may be directed to Betong Division Health Office at 083-472360. — Borneo Post Online