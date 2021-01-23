Dr Mahathir ‘is healthy and at home’, news claiming otherwise is fake, says aide

Tun Mahathir Mohamad is healthy, according to members of his family, in spite of rumours to the contrary. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is in good health and news of him being ill is fake, said his aide today, amid a message to the contrary that is spreading on social media.

“Rumors that Tun Dr Mahathir is in Prince Court are untrue. Tun Dr Mahathir is still healthy and at home today. Alhamdulillah,” said Adam Mukhriz Muhayeddin on Twitter today.

News portal Malaysiakini also reported that Dr Mahathir’s daughter, Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, confirmed that he is in good health.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir wrote a Facebook post saying that a member of his family had been infected with Covid-19.

He went on to criticise the current Health Ministry protocol that issues home quarantine orders to those who are infected but do not display symptoms of the coronavirus.

Dr Mahathir said his family member had infected others in his household, as he was kept at home instead of being hospitalised.