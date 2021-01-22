RON95, RON97 prices up one sen, diesel price up four sen

According to the Finance Ministry, the new prices for the three fuels are RM1.90 (RON95), RM2.20 (RON97) and RM2.09 (diesel). — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 ― The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will be higher by one sen per litre, respectively, and the retail price of diesel will be higher by four sen per litre for the week beginning after midnight tonight.

The new prices for the three fuels are RM1.90 (RON95), RM2.20 (RON97) and RM2.09 (diesel), the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said today in a statement.

It said the new prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

MoF said the government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in the world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure that the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be maintained. ― Bernama