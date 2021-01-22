Masidi: 307 Covid-related deaths in Sabah to date

Sabah is the second worst-hit state by Covid-19 in the country so far, just after Selangor with 45,862 cases in total, including 453 new cases today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 — Out of the total 307 Covid-19 deaths in Sabah as of yesterday, about a third comprise those aged between 61 and 70, and suffering from pre-existing medical conditions.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that although an individual does not need to have major health issues to be affected by the coronavirus, a significant proportion of cases were.

He also provided a breakdown of the 307 deaths by age group:

Seven deaths (20 years of age and below); 46 deaths (21 to 50 years of age); 66 deaths (51 and 60 years of age); 94 deaths (61 to 70 years of age); 56 deaths (71 to 80 years of age); 32 deaths (81 to 90 years of age); and Six deaths (91 years of age and above).

“Most of those severely affected by Covid-19 have a history of chronic diseases such as heart problems, diabetes, chronic lung disease and kidney disease,” he said.

Most of the deaths also occurred while the patient was in hospital: 131 died in intensive care, while 54 deaths occurred in isolation wards or the emergency unit. Another 122 deaths took place outside the hospital.

Sabah is the second worst-hit state by Covid-19 in the country so far, just after Selangor with 45,862 cases in total, including 453 new cases today.