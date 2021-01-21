Umno president Zahid says tested negative for Covid-19

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that he went for the screening yesterday at Avisena Hospital in Shah Alam and will continue to observe self-quarantine along with his family. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today that his Covid-19 screening result has confirmed to be negative earlier today.

Taking to Facebook, Zahid said that he went for the screening yesterday at Avisena Hospital in Shah Alam and will continue to observe self-quarantine along with his family.

“Thank God, this morning I received good news when the results of the ‘swab test’ conducted were negative.

“This morning at exactly 7.44am, the doctor called my wife to inform me of this news,” he said.

It was reported yesterday that his fellow party leader Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was confirmed to be positive for Covid-19 and has advised those who had close contact with him to undergo Covid-19 screening test.

Subsequently, a photo was spread online showing Tajuddin had met two senior Umno leaders including Zahid three days ago.

Tajuddin is Pasir Salak MP and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad chairman, and is also Umno supreme council member and Umno’s Pasir Salak division chief.

Tajuddin had earlier this month attended a press conference together with Umno’s Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz, who yesterday announced he had tested positive for Covid-19 on January 18.

Nazri said two days ago that he decided to go for a screening after his January 12 news conference at the Umno headquarters here, which was attended by Umno blogger Datuk Zaharin Mohd Yasin, who announced two days later that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Senior government officials who have tested positive in recent weeks include National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (January 19), Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (January 13); Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (January 12); Women, Family and Community Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (January 10); Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (January 9); and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan (January 3).

Other lawmakers who have also tested positive for Covid-19 since the year started include: PAS vice-president Senator Idris Ahmad (January 15); Umno Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (January 13); Amanah Parit Yaani assemblyman Aminolhuda Hassan (January 12); Umno Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim and his wife (January 11); Umno Nenggiri assemblyman Ab Aziz Yusoff (January 9); and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku Bingkor assemblyman Datuk Robert Tawik (January 8).